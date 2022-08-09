150 college teachers detained

TIRUNELVELI

The police detained 150 college teachers as they staged road roko in Palayamkottai on Tuesday condemning the policies of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai, and Vivekananda College in Kanniyakumari district.

The teachers alleged that both the colleges, refusing to follow the established norms of the Department Higher Education, had adopted “anti-teacher policies” despite repeated appeals from the affected faculty members. The attitude of these college managements had badly undermined harmony on the college premises and education of students since the teachers were being “threatened,” they said.

When the teachers, who participated in the demonstration, organised in front of St. Xavier’s College, blocked the vehicular traffic on the busy North High Ground Road, the police detained 150 teachers including 35 women.

They were released later.