15 write Class 12 re-exams in Madurai

Madurai

28 July 2020 01:30 IST

Provisional mark sheet distribution on

Fifteen students who missed their final Class 12 State board examinations took their re-examinations at 12 centres across the district on Monday.

The re-examination was held for absentees who were unable to write the final exam for the subjects - Chemistry, Geography and Accountancy - on March 24, due to restrictions there were in place for lockdown. The total number of attended students included eight private students. An official from the School Education department said that out of the total 21 students who had applied for the examinations, six of them were absent.

Provisional marksheet

Schools across the district have also started issuing provisional mark sheets for students who have cleared Class 12 exams, so that they can start applying for their college admissions.

Advertising

Advertising

District Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan said schools had been instructed to follow the standard operating procedure while issuing the provisional mark sheets from July 24 to 30.

K. Nagasubramanian, Headmaster of Madurai Labour Welfare Association Higher Secondary School, said they allocated separate days for students to collect their provisional marksheets based on their subject streams. “All students were asked to wear face masks. Their temperature was checked before entering the school and they were also given sanitisers. While collecting marksheets, six feet distance was maintained among the students,” he said.