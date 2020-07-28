15 write Class 12 re-exams in Madurai

Fifteen students who missed their final Class 12 State board examinations took their re-examinations at 12 centres across the district on Monday.
The re-examination was held for absentees who were unable to write the final exam for the subjects - Chemistry, Geography and Accountancy - on March 24, due to restrictions there were in place for lockdown. The total number of attended students included eight private students. An official from the School Education department said that out of the total 21 students who had applied for the examinations, six of them were absent.
Provisional marksheet
Schools across the district have also started issuing provisional mark sheets for students who have cleared Class 12 exams, so that they can start applying for their college admissions.
District Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan said schools had been instructed to follow the standard operating procedure while issuing the provisional mark sheets from July 24 to 30.
K. Nagasubramanian, Headmaster of Madurai Labour Welfare Association Higher Secondary School, said they allocated separate days for students to collect their provisional marksheets based on their subject streams. “All students were asked to wear face masks. Their temperature was checked before entering the school and they were also given sanitisers. While collecting marksheets, six feet distance was maintained among the students,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath