15 Vinayaka idols seized in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI

21 August 2020 19:38 IST

Police seized five Vinayaka idols being transported in a cargo auto here on Thursday night, in violation of the State government’s ban on installation of idols in public places as part of Vinayaka Chathurthi celebration this year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Tension prevailed for a while on Friday as members of a few Hindu outfits gathered in front of the Thoothukudi taluk office where the seized idols were kept in a sealed room. They performed puja in front of the entrance of the locked office.

The idols, each one-and-a half feet tall were being transported from Ananthavilai near Sattankulam to Vilathikulam. The police seized them at Muthiahpuram checkpost at around 9 p.m. There was a heated argument between the police and members of Hindu Munnani who claimed that the idols were taken only to be kept in houses. But the police said since the idols were too many, they could be installed in public places and seized them.