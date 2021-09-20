15 trees on Kalaignar Memorial Library site to be transplanted

Madurai

20 September 2021 19:41 IST

The exercise is being carried out with the guidance of an expert

Public Works Department has taken up the work of transplanting 15 trees from the site where Kalaingar Memorial Library has been proposed along New Natham Road.

An expert in tree transplantation, ‘Oosai’ K. Syed, Project Director (Environmental Science), Bharatiyar University, who has been carrying out the work in the presence of PWD Executive Engineer V. Sugumaran. “We are not disturbing all the trees on the site, but only those trees that are on the part of the site where the library building has been proposed,” said Assistant Executive Engineer (Buildings) S. Pitchai Murugan.

Mr. Syed, who has been involved in around 1,000 tree transplantations in various places in the last 10 years, said that about 50% to 90% of the trees used to survive after transplantation.

In Madurai, the team has adopted a new technique to ensure faster and assured rejuvenation after transplantation. “Earlier, we used to trim the tree and immediately transplant them. However, here we have trimmed the branches and packed the tips with cow dung. The minor roots are cut and fertilizers applied. The trees are allowed to have fresh shoots,” Mr. Syed said.

He said that the trees when transplanted with fresh shoots would be able to sustain the rejuvenation, and at a faster pace too. The trees are planted with their mother soil in the new spots. “Neem, pungai, uthiyan, vilvamaram would be transplanted. Since, tamarind tree will not survive after transplantation, those trees would be removed,” he added.

The trees are planted along the borders of the site. The work is expected to be completed in another 10 days. The advent of monsoon is expected to help the rejuvenation process and the trees would be maintained for the next six months.