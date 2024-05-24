GIFT a SubscriptionGift
15 tonnes of Kappaphycus alvarezii seedling distributed

Published - May 24, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kappaphycus alvarezii seedling being distributed to a woman at CSIR- CSMCRI-Marine Algal Research Station at Mandapam.

Kappaphycus alvarezii seedling being distributed to a woman at CSIR- CSMCRI-Marine Algal Research Station at Mandapam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fifteen tonnes of Kappaphycus alvarezii seedling was distributed to rural women at an event organised at CSIR- CSMCRI-Marine Algal Research Station, Mandapam, recently.

Red seaweed Kappaphycus alvarezii farming is a well-known activity found along the Tamil Nadu coast. It supports the livelihood for about 1,000 coastal rural women residing at Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai and Tuticorin districts.

But women farmers find it difficult to get adequate seed to expand the farming work.  To overcome the seed shortage issue, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has supported the funding through a project and CSIR-CSMCRI has established a seed bank farm to supply seed biomass of Kappapphycus alvarezii seaweed under PMMSY scheme. 

Accordingly, 15 tonnes of Kappaphycus alvarezii seedling was distributed to women farmers in the presence of Kannan Srinivasan, Director, CSIR-CSMCRI, Bhavnagar, and K. Ramesha, Director, CSIR-CECRI, Karaikudi, along with M. Prabavathy, Deputy Director, Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Ramanathapuram district.

The seed plants were distributed to beneficiaries identified from Pillaimadam near Mandapam and coastal villages near Thondi region. Each of the 15 beneficiaries was given one tonne seed to extend their farming in their respective village. 

So far, CSIR-CSMCRI has distributed 240 tonnes against the target biomass of 300 tonnes since the project began in 2021. 

In addition, 40 kg elite germplasm of Kappaphycus was distributed at the event to promote seaweed cultivation.

