15 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by SL Navy

Sri Lankan Navy personnel arrested 15 fishermen from Rameswaram and seized their two mechanised boats on Saturday evening.

According to reports available, over 2,000 fishermen on 534 mechanised boats ventured into the sea from Rameswaram at around 3 p.m. after collecting tokens from Fisheries Department officials.

At around 7 p.m., 15 of the fishermen on two boats were reportedly detained by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel, taken to Talaimannar camp and handed over to the Fisheries officials at Mannar, officials here said.

Condemning the arrest, fishermen leader Jesu Raja said only on October 27, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested seven fishermen along with their boat and catch. The fishermen here had been repeatedly seeking help from the governments to prevent such illegal arrests, but there was no tangible help.

The fishermen had boycotted work till October 30 and resumed work only on Saturday as bad weather conditions forced them to stay off the sea for the last four days, he added.

The arrested fishermen were identified as Leo, Joyson, Esra, Murugan, Nambu, Milan, Kalimuthu, Nambu Kumar, Anthony Rayappan, Arunachalam, Pandi, Senturpandi, Rabiston, Marudu and Kumaran all from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam. The two boats they were on were seized.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan Navy stated on its website that they conducted a special operation in the sea north of Talaimannar to chase away poaching trawlers from India. The Navy remained alert to foil illegal fishing practices of foreign trawlers in its jurisdiction and conducted regular patrols to prevent such activities, it added.