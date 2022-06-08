15 sovereigns of gold ornaments stolen

THOOTHUKUDI

Burglars have stolen gold ornaments worth ₹ 7 lakh and ₹ 2,000 from the house of a workshop owner.

The police said the car tinkering workshop owner Esakki, 50, of Balathandayutha Nagar near Thalamuthu Nagar here, had gone to participate in a temple festival held in the same area on Tuesday night.

When he returned home around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, he found burglars had stolen 15 sovereigns of gold ornaments, ₹ 2,000 and registered documents of a few properties.

Based on complaint from Mr. Esakki, Thalamuthu Nagar police have registered a case.