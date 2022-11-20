15 sovereigns gold burgled from house in Tirumangalam

November 20, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified persons broke into the house of an elderly man, V. Ramanathan in Tirumangalam and decamped with over 15 sovereigns of gold and Rs. 50,000 in cash when the family members were away for the funeral of the man’s wife.

The police said that Ramanathan and his wife were retired heads of schools. The woman suffered from kidney failure. When the couple had gone to their native village in Thennamanallur, the woman died on November 9.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the funeral, when Ramanathan returned home, he was shocked to find his house burgled.

Tirumangalam Town police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US