15 sovereigns gold burgled from house in Tirumangalam

November 20, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified persons broke into the house of an elderly man, V. Ramanathan in Tirumangalam and decamped with over 15 sovereigns of gold and Rs. 50,000 in cash when the family members were away for the funeral of the man’s wife.

The police said that Ramanathan and his wife were retired heads of schools. The woman suffered from kidney failure. When the couple had gone to their native village in Thennamanallur, the woman died on November 9.

Trending

After the funeral, when Ramanathan returned home, he was shocked to find his house burgled.

Tirumangalam Town police are investigating.