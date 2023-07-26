15 persons booked for Marudhu Senai functionary’s murder in Virudhunagar

July 26, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Virudhunagar West police have registered a case against 15 persons, a few of them unidentified, in connection with Tuesday’s murder of Marudhu Senai State treasurer N. Kumaravel (47).

Among those booked are Palpandi alias ‘Power’ Pandi, Aravindraj alias Sevu, three brothers — Sekar alias Chandrasekar, Gnanasekar, Vikraman — and two more brothers — B. Amirthasankar and Amirtharaj.

In her complaint, Ruby Mahalingam (40), sister-in-law of the deceased, said Kumaravel, who was a contractor with Virudhunagar Municipality, had enmity with Gnanasekar and his brothers, and one V. Hariharan and his brother Sivaprakash.

Meanwhile, Gnanasekar’s son Vineeth was murdered in Karaikudi on June 18. Marudhu Senai president Aadhi Narayanan and his associates were arrested in connection with the murder.

Though the family members of Vineeth had tried to implicate Kumaravel also in the case since he was associated with Marudhu Senai, he was let off by the police after an inquiry.

When Kumaravel was in his office at Mambalapettai on Tuesday, an armed gang assaulted him with lethal weapons. Ruby and another relative, Ramkumar, were also attacked when they tried to prevent the gang from murdering Kumaravel.

Kumaravel died at a private hospital in Madurai and his body was taken to Virudhunagar after a post-mortem held at Government Rajaji Hospital.

Special teams were on the lookout for the suspects.

