15 oxygen concentrators sponsored

08 June 2021 20:37 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi Masonic Lodges sponsored 15 oxygen concentrators on Tuesday.

On its behalf, senior members Mariappa Samy and Ellappan handed over the oxygen concentrators to Collector V. Vishnu in memory of Ellammal, 72, wife of Mariappa Samy, who passed away recently due to the viral infection.

Senior member Rajiv Raj handed over 1,500 gloves to Mr. Vishnu.

Along with Rotary Club of Tinnevelly and Gnotobiotics Laboratories Private Limited, they sponsored hand gloves, sanitisers and masks to members of Nellai Press Club. They have planned to donate 10 oxygen concentrators to Tenkasi district. “We’ve planned to hand it over to the Collector, Tenkasi on Wednesday,” said Mr. Ramani, secretary, Tirunelveli Masonic Lodge.