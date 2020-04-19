15 meat stalls sealed in Madurai

Fifteen meat stalls were sealed in Madurai on Sunday.

The stalls had a total of 385 kg of mutton and 255 kg of fish, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said in a statement.

The action followed after sale of fish and meat continued for the third consecutive weekend. Small-scale vendors hired pushcarts and made their way through residential areas to sell them.

Collector T. G. Vinay, in an order on Friday, said there would be no sale of fish and meat. Wholesalers, however, defied the order and sold them to vendors at Mattuthavani vegetable market on Saturday night.

M. Vellaiammal, a vendor in Bethaniyapuram, said residents felt that their Sunday meal was incomplete without meat and fish. “It is an essential part of the diet. If our maximum sales happen on Sunday, how can we stop it suddenly?” she asks.

N. Nagappan, who runs a shop in Jaihindpuram, said commercial establishments, including biryani and parotta stalls, required meat for preparation of gravy. “We deliver the meat to the shops to avoid trouble with the police,” he said.

The sale of fish and meat, however, had reduced, said Rahat Ulillah, former secretary, Madurai Corporation Fish Vendors Association. “Not many people are lining up at shops except in a few places such as Tirupparankundram and Othakadai. This is because we have decided to go to the customer. Most retailers have stopped opening their shops.”

A senior official from the Food Safety Department said most vendors packed up after police personnel asked them to clear off on Sunday morning. “There was no hassle,” he added.