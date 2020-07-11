1.5 lakh students to get dry rations

Around 1.5 lakh students of government and government-aided schools in the district will receive dry ration for May under the Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Nutritious Meal Programme.
An official from the district administration said that since last week, dry ration was being given to children studying in primary classes. “Since, most of the primary students are near their respective schools, we are distributing dry rations to them at their doorsteps through Block Development Officers,” he said.
The official added that they will have to procure additional stock of dry ration to be distributed to students of Classes 6 to 10.
“For those students, tokens will be issued with the help of headmasters. Based on a schedule, students will be asked to come to school to collect the dry ration. Personal distancing and wearing of face masks will be strictly enforced,” he added.
Each student of primary class will be given 3.1 kg rice and 1.2 kg pulses. For students from classes 6 to 10, 4.65 kg rice and 1.25 kg pulses would be given.
