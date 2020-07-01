15 lakh saplings to be planted

The district administration has planned to plant 15 lakh saplings to improve green cover of Ramanathapuram.

Collector K. Veeraraghava Rao said last year five lakh saplings were planted in all the 429 villages in the district through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. They were being maintained by the workers. Stating that the district had a lot of barren land with thorny bushes, he said providing green cover would also benefit the people. As part of the initiative, all government office premises would have more trees, he said.

Mr. Rao inaugurated planting of 1,000 saplings on the Tamil Nadu Special Police XII Battalion premises where construction work was under way. The Collector said the greenery would make it a pleasant place when the police personnel occupy it.

Battalion Commandant D. Karthikeyan, Assistant Director and Convenor of District Mineral Foundation Trust K. Vijayaraghavan and co-founder of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation APJMJ Sheik Saleem were present.