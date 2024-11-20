15 habitations marooned as heavy rain lashes Ramanathapuram district

After an overnight of widespread heavy rainfall, Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday also witnessed continuous and heavy downpour, especially along the coastal areas from Mandapam to Rameswaram.

The district registered an average rainfall 102.61 mm of rainfall within 10 hours between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The coastal area of Rameswaram recorded the highest downpour of 411 mm till 4 p.m. followed by Thangachimadam 322 mm, Mandapam 261.40 mm and Pamban 237 mm.

Except for Thondi, all other 15 rain gauge stations in the district reported rainfall on Wednesday.

The incessant rain led to water stagnation in several habitations in Ramanathapuram and Pamban.

“We have opened two relief camps at Sakkarakottai and Pamban and some 60 people have been provided with safe shelter and food,” Ramanathapuram Collector, Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, said.

People living in around 15 habitations were marooned. “Since, heavy downpour continued unabated till 3 p.m. these areas got marooned. After the rain subsided, water has started to drain,” he said.

He said that if there was no rain till late in the night, most of the waterlogging would be cleared.

Earth movers are being used to remove the blockades and also motorpumps were being used to drain the water in some areas, he added.

At least four trees fell in Ramanthapuram, Pamban and Keelakarai, and all of them were cleared immediately. Incidents of two electric poles falling were reported in the district and one was replaced. Efforts were on to erect the other pole, the Collector said.

A cattle death was reported at Kadaladi due to lightning.

Rainfall recorded

However, as per the rainfall report of Tuesday till 6 a.m. on Wednesday, coastal areas had experienced less rainfall compared to the interior areas of the district. While the average rainfall on Tuesday was 46.61 mm, the coastal areas of Thangachimadam witnessed the highest rainfall of 41 mm followed by Mandapam 40.20 Rameswaram 38, and Pamban 30.4.

Rainfall recorded on Wednesday was Ramanathapuram 75 mm, Kadaladi 71.20 mm and Valinokam 65.60 mm. However, the interior regions of the district received relatively less rainfall.

The rainfall in other areas was (in mm): Mudukulathur 48.20, Kamuthi 45.80, Pallamorkulam 45.20, Paramakudi 25.60, Tiruvadanai 11.80, R.S. Mangalam 10.40, Theerthandathanam 7.20, and Vattnam 4.

