15 goats, cow dead near Usilampatti

Fifteen goats and a cow fell dead after drinking water in two houses in Kulathupatti under Uthapanaickanur police station limits on Tuesday.

The police said that P. Jeyaprakash, 25, had taken his goats for grazing in the morning and on returning home he had let some 15 goats drink water in a small tank at his house around noon. Soon, the goats one after the other started bleating and they fell down on the ground. Similarly, a cow of A. Ramar, 35, a neighbour of Jeyaprakash, also fell down.

Even as the cattle owners got anxious and attempted to find out what had gone wrong, the animals died one by one.

Uthapanaickanur police are investigating whether the water in the tank at Jeyaprakash’s house was poisoned or the animals had consumed some poison while grazing.

Officials from Animal Husbandry Department have rushed to the spot.

