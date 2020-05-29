15 fresh cases in Tirunelveli district

TIRUNELVELI/VIRUDHUNAGAR

Tirunelveli district added 15 more COVID–19 positive cases, including 11 returnees from Maharashtra, to take its tally to 345 on Friday. The district has 177 active cases under treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital now.

Thoothukudi district reported one fresh case, a returnee from Maharashtra, and the district’s toll rose to 199. The district has 93 active cases under treatment.

Similarly, Kanniyakumari district recorded one case, and the district’s tally went up to 60, with 32 active cases undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam. There were no fresh cases reported in Tenkasi district, which has so far reported 85 cases, 24 of which are active.

In Virudhunagar district, one positive case was reported. The patient had come from Telangana. With this, the total number of positive cases rose to 120. The number of active cases is 70 as 50 patients have so far been discharged.

After a gap of four days, no one tested positive in Madurai district on Friday. The total number of cases in the district remained at 249. There were no discharges from Government Rajaji Hospital and the number of active cases in the district is 94.