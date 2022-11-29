15 fishermen jailed in Sri Lanka return home

November 29, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Srikrishna L 2193

Fifteen fishermen from Thangachimadam, near Rameswaram, returned home on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 5, the fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy under charges of poaching and using banned fish nets. After being produced in a court, they were jailed in Jaffna prison. When the case came up for hearing last week, the court let them off on the condition that they shall not violate the rules.

Following the court order, the fishermen were handed over to officials of the Indian Embassy. They were booked in a scheduled airline from Colombo to Chennai. On arrival at Chennai airport, fisheries officials arranged a special vehicle in which they reached home.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US