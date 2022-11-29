15 fishermen jailed in Sri Lanka return home

November 29, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Fifteen fishermen from Thangachimadam, near Rameswaram, returned home on Tuesday.

On November 5, the fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy under charges of poaching and using banned fish nets. After being produced in a court, they were jailed in Jaffna prison. When the case came up for hearing last week, the court let them off on the condition that they shall not violate the rules.

Following the court order, the fishermen were handed over to officials of the Indian Embassy. They were booked in a scheduled airline from Colombo to Chennai. On arrival at Chennai airport, fisheries officials arranged a special vehicle in which they reached home.