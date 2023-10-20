October 20, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The forest personnel rescued a 15-foot-long king cobra from a residential colony near Puththen dam in Kanniyakumari district on October 20.

Following information from the public living at Ponmanai near that dam that a king cobra was slithering around near their colony, District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja rushed a team to the spot to rescue India’s most venomous snake.

The king cobra was rescued by the forest personnel and the anti-poaching watchers. It was released in the dense jungle near the scenic Kaalikesam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.