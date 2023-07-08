15 cases settled at lok adalat held at HC

July 08, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MADURAI

A total of 15 cases were settled at the lok adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday. The total settled amount was ₹ 2.11 crore. The lok adalat was conducted by the High Court Legal Services Committee.

At the lok adalat held at the Madurai district court, a total of 135 cases were settled and the total settled amount was ₹ 6.57 crore. As many as 71 cases were settled in Sivaganga district and the total settled amount was ₹ 1.28 crore. A total of 24 cases were settled in Ramanathapuram district and the total settled amount was ₹ 76.28 lakh.

In Virudhunagar district, a total of 48 cases were settled and the total settled amount was ₹ 1.42 crore. A total of 4 cases were settled in Theni district and the total settled amount was ₹ 75 lakh.

The award amounts were handed over to the beneficiaries. The lok adalats were conducted by district-level and taluk-level legal services committees.