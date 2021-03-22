149 candidates in fray in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

After 23 candidates withdrew their candidature from the seven Assembly constituencies, a total of 149 candidates are in fray in Virudhunagar district.

The district had received 259 nominations out of which 87 were rejected leaving 172 valid nominations after scrutiny of papers on Saturday.

Among the withdrawal of papers, most of the withdrawals was in Srivilliputtur with 8, followed by Rajapalayam (6), Sivakasi (5), Virudhunagar (2), Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli one each and no withdrawal in Sivakasi.

This leaves Aruppukottai Assembly constituency having the most number of contestants with 29 candidates.

This is followed by Sattur (27), Sivakasi (26), Tiruchuli (20), Virudhunagar (18), Srivilliputtur (15) and Rajapalayam (14).

The officials were involved in preparation of final list of candidates.

Candidate setting in the ballot units is likely to be taken up from March 25, Virudhunagar District Returning Officer, R. Kannan, said.

Except for Rajapalayam and Srivilliputtur Assembly constituencies, all other five ACs will have two ballot units as the number of candidates were more than 16 in each of the AC.

A total of 17 women candidates are in the final list of contestants. While Srivilliputtur and Sivakasi Assembly Constituencies have five women candidates each, Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli ACs have three women contestants each. Sattur has a lone woman candidate.

It is an all-men contest in Rajapalayam and Virudhunagar ACs.