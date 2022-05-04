14,893 Plus Two students to take public exam in Theni district

Classrooms in the Government Girls Higher Secondary School being prepared for the Plus Two board examinations in Dindigul on Wednesday.

A total of 15,961 students of Class X, 15,531 students of Class XI and 14,893 students of Class XII in Theni district will appear for the public examinations this year at 178 exam centres.

In a press release, Collector K.V. Muralidharan said the total number of examination centres for Class 10 is 66. The exam centres for Classes 11 and 12 is 53 each.

Further, 460 and 601 private candidates will appear for Class 10 and Class 12 public examinations respectively in three private exam centres each.

Students of Class X of 202 schools, Class XI of 142 schools and class XII of 142 schools will take the examination.

Among the Class X students appearing for the public examination, they are 8,412 boys and 7,549 girls. For Class XI, 8033 boys and 7498 girls, and for Class XII, 7,433 boys and 7,460 girls would sit for the examination.

As many as 3,500 teachers and officers will be engaged in the conduct of the examination. A flying squad of 150 teachers are allocated to inspect the halls.

