₹14.88 cr. allocated for carrying out patchwork on pothole-riddled Kanniyakumari-Kaliyakkavilai NH

Published - November 16, 2024 08:03 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau
The badly damaged stretch of Kanniyakumari-Kaliyakkavilai NH at Marthandam.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As a result of continuous petitions and reports, Kanniyakumari District Collector R. Alagumaeena has announced that patchworks will be carried out on the highly damaged Kanniyakumari-Kaliyakkavilai National Highway stretch at a cost of ₹14.88 crore.

The 56-kilometre stretch of National Highway-47 from Kaliyakkavilai to Kanniyakumari passes through Kulithurai, Marthandam, Thuckalay, Chettikulam, Kottar, Suchindram and Kottaram. Of this, 37.807 km of road has been handed over to Nagercoil unit of State Highways Department (construction and maintenance). Another 1.25 km is under State Highway and 4.713 km is connected to the National Highways Authority of India’s four-lane project. The remaining 12.23 km stretch of the road is under the National Highways, as per a release from the Collector.

The Collector said that the Indian National Highways Authority has sanctioned ₹14.88 crores to renovate this stretch. The Tamil Nadu government has also issued an order on November 11, 2024 to renovate the 12.23 km section of NH and hand it over to State Highway. Accordingly tender has been floated and it is currently under evaluation process.. The Collector added that potholes caused by continuous rainfall will be addressed through WMM (wet mix macadam) work to improve the road condition for vehicles.

Commenting on this M. Sardar Shah, 20th ward councilor of Kulithurai Municipality said that while several patchworks have been attempted on this stretch, none of them have been effective. He specifically highlighted the stretch from Pammam to Vettumani under the bridge, which is severely damaged with potholes and uneven surfaces. He further noted that heavy load vehicles continue to use the road due to the poor condition of the bridge. Mr. Shah emphasised that the issue can be resolved through a full restoration of the road, as patch works done even two weeks ago was washed away by the rain and weight of heavy vehicles

