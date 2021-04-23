Madurai

146 new cases in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

district on Friday recorded 146 new positive cases that took up the total number of active cases to 950 after discharge of 134 patients.

COVID-19 related death toll in the district stands at 237. Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in the district has increased from five to 12 on Friday. Among them five are in Tiruchuli taluk – Veeracholan, Narikudi, Manoor, Thammanayakkanpatti (Vedanatham village panchayat), Salai Iluppaikulam and three in Virudhunagar taluk – Thammanayakkanpatti, Moolipatti and Soolakkarai Medu.

Three containment zones are in Aruppukottai taluk – Periyavallikulam, Palayampatti and Chidambarapuram. The lone zone in Sivakasi taluk is in Pandian Nagar in Tiruthangal.

Virudhunagar district administration has released round-the-clock helpline numbers of the district COVID-19 control room. People can call 1077 or 04562 252-094/095/096/097 to get details about COVID-19.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2021 8:07:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/146-new-cases-in-virudhunagar/article34394826.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY