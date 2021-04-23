146 new cases in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

district on Friday recorded 146 new positive cases that took up the total number of active cases to 950 after discharge of 134 patients.

COVID-19 related death toll in the district stands at 237. Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in the district has increased from five to 12 on Friday. Among them five are in Tiruchuli taluk – Veeracholan, Narikudi, Manoor, Thammanayakkanpatti (Vedanatham village panchayat), Salai Iluppaikulam and three in Virudhunagar taluk – Thammanayakkanpatti, Moolipatti and Soolakkarai Medu.

Three containment zones are in Aruppukottai taluk – Periyavallikulam, Palayampatti and Chidambarapuram. The lone zone in Sivakasi taluk is in Pandian Nagar in Tiruthangal.

Virudhunagar district administration has released round-the-clock helpline numbers of the district COVID-19 control room. People can call 1077 or 04562 252-094/095/096/097 to get details about COVID-19.