14,550 kg of ration rice seized, two held in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

Civil Supplies – CID sleuths seized 14,550 kg of ration rice that was smuggled in two vehicles and arrested two persons near Allampatti here on Saturday.

The police said 219 bags of rice, each weighing 50 kg, were found in a vehicle that was intercepted at Allampati junction at around 4 p.m., during a vehicle check by the CS-CID team led by Sub-Inspector of Police A. Ashok.

The team later intercepted another vehicle that had 72 bags.

The police said that a ricemill owner K. Kannan (45) of Allampatti and M. Azhagamoorthi (45) of Pandian Nagar, owner-cum-driver, were arrested.

The sleuths were also on the lookout for saleswoman of a ration shop Uma Mageshwari, who is absconding in connection with the seizure.