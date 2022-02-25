1.44 lakh children to get polio drops in Virudhunagar

A total of 1.4 lakh children, aged up to five years, would be administered polio drops at Pulse Polio vaccination camps to be held in the district on Sunday, February 27.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the oral vaccine would be administered at 1,168 camps in the district between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The camps would be set up at government hospitals, primary health centres, sub health centres, anganwadi centres, schools and on temple premises.

Besides, 46 mobile teams would visit railway stations, bus stands, lodges and other public places.

The polio drops can be given to children even if they had been administered the vaccine recently as per the schedule and also if the children had slight fever, cough, cold or diarrhea.

A total of 4,580 persons - health workers, anganwadi workers, members of self-help groups for women, members of voluntary organisations and students from schools and colleges - would be drafted for the exercise. Besides, 28 special mobile teams would be formed to vaccinate children living in Sri Lanka refugee camps, nomadic communities and those living in temporary shelters.