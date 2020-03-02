14,108 students write exams

Students preparing for Class 12 board exam before entering the exam hall at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Dindigul on Monday.

02 March 2020 21:58 IST

Theni

A total of 14,108 students three educational districts of Theni wrote their Class 12 board exam here on Monday.

Collector S. Pallavi Baldev who visited Theni Nadar Girls’ High School and inspected the premises said that students were writing the exams at 54 centres spread across Theni, Periyakulam and Uthamapalayam educational districts.

“Students have been provided uninterrupted power supply, water and toilet facility. Security too has been ensured. There are a total of 106 teachers part of flying squads. There are also 750 invigilators who have been deputed,” she said.

She added that question papers and answer sheets have been transported carefully and 24-hour security has been provided there.

In Dindigul, a total of 20,917 students wrote the exam at 87 centres. To oversee the process of conducting the exam, a total of 1,423 invigilators were deputed.

The education department organised 48 scribes for differently abled students attempting the exam. Each centre had a static squad consisting of seven teachers to check the exam premises.

Answer scripts that were brought from the exam centres were stocked in nine centres. Collector M. Vijayalakshmi visited some of the schools.