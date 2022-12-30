141 DPCs will be set up, says Collector

December 30, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MADURAI

As many as 141 direct purchase centre (DPCs) would be set up across Madurai district, said Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar at the farmers’ grievance redress meeting here on Friday.

Many farmers raised the need for more DPCs to be set up in the district since the cost for transportation doubled and the time it took affected the quality of the products.

Murugan, a farmer, said that the officials had not responded to their petitions thus far and sought a concrete answer from the panel as to when the DPCs would be set up. He was seconded by many since they noted that harvest season was around the corner.

The Collector said that DPCs would be established in phases according to the time of harvest expected in each region.

According to an official data, the DPCs would cover produce from 38,122.9 acres across the district. The regions expecting harvest in the first week of January included Thirumal, Kuraiyur and Vagaikulam among others.

P. Manikandan, president, Wetland and Dryland Farmers’ Association, highlighted the persistent issue of wild boar menace damaging farmlands.

“Just four days ago, around 20 wild boar entered my farmland spread across 4 acres in Vikkiramangalam in Chellampatti block at night and damaged the intercrops – maize and red gram – and I had to bear the loss right around harvest time. The boars also feed on earthworms affecting the health of the soil,” he said.

To which, an official from the Agriculture College and Research Institute said that an organic spray to keep these animals at bay, when sprayed on the periphery of the farm lands, had been developed by the Institute.

Mr. Manikandan said that if Forest Department officials strengthened their fencing, the animals would not venture beyond the farmlands.

A farmer from Kulamangalam sought strict action against the offenders who let hordes of temple cows to raid on farmlands that damage crops.

Meanwhile, Jyothi of Chellampatti said that she has been petitioning since 2013 for the district administration to allot lands to members of the Kalanjiyam to take up farming. “The Kalanjiyam comprises widows, women abandoned by their partners who belonged to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes, who are interested in cultivating millets. But every time authorities turn down our petition noting that there are no specific lands that can be allotted to us,” she noted.

To this, the Collector assured to take definite steps to identify lands, even poramboke lands where the women can take up farming, under special livelihood schemes that are aimed at empowering women.

Joint Director of Agriculture T. Vivekanandan, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and others were present.