ADVERTISEMENT

141 differently abled persons receive artificial limbs in Thoothukudi

September 12, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

MP K. Kanimozhi and Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan handg over an artificial leg to a beneficiary in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

As many as 141 differently abled persons received 168 artificial limbs sponsored by All India Marwari Yuva Manch, Sivakasi, in an event held at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

 Handing over the artificial limbs, MP K. Kanimozhi appealed to the sponsors to organise more such events for transforming the lives of the physically challenged persons.  Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said the State government had increased the monthly assistance meant for the differently abled from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 and those who were receiving ₹1,500 would get ₹2,000. Moreover, the caregivers were also being given ₹1,000.

 “Apart from this assistance, the ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ will also be given to a beneficiary from the family of a disabled person. We are organising a special camp in Kovilpatti on September 23 for enrolling new disabled persons for getting the assistance,” Ms. Geetha said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Mayor Jegan Periyasami, Sivakasi MLA Ashokan, president of All India Marwari Yuva Manch Vijay Sharma and secretary Shravan Jain were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US