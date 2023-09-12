141 differently abled persons receive artificial limbs in Thoothukudi

September 12, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

As many as 141 differently abled persons received 168 artificial limbs sponsored by All India Marwari Yuva Manch, Sivakasi, in an event held at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Handing over the artificial limbs, MP K. Kanimozhi appealed to the sponsors to organise more such events for transforming the lives of the physically challenged persons. Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said the State government had increased the monthly assistance meant for the differently abled from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 and those who were receiving ₹1,500 would get ₹2,000. Moreover, the caregivers were also being given ₹1,000.

“Apart from this assistance, the ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ will also be given to a beneficiary from the family of a disabled person. We are organising a special camp in Kovilpatti on September 23 for enrolling new disabled persons for getting the assistance,” Ms. Geetha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Mayor Jegan Periyasami, Sivakasi MLA Ashokan, president of All India Marwari Yuva Manch Vijay Sharma and secretary Shravan Jain were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.