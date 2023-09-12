HamberMenu
141 differently abled persons receive artificial limbs in Thoothukudi

September 12, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
MP K. Kanimozhi and Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan handg over an artificial leg to a beneficiary in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

MP K. Kanimozhi and Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan handg over an artificial leg to a beneficiary in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

As many as 141 differently abled persons received 168 artificial limbs sponsored by All India Marwari Yuva Manch, Sivakasi, in an event held at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

 Handing over the artificial limbs, MP K. Kanimozhi appealed to the sponsors to organise more such events for transforming the lives of the physically challenged persons.  Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said the State government had increased the monthly assistance meant for the differently abled from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 and those who were receiving ₹1,500 would get ₹2,000. Moreover, the caregivers were also being given ₹1,000.

 “Apart from this assistance, the ‘Mahalir Urimai Thogai’ will also be given to a beneficiary from the family of a disabled person. We are organising a special camp in Kovilpatti on September 23 for enrolling new disabled persons for getting the assistance,” Ms. Geetha said.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Mayor Jegan Periyasami, Sivakasi MLA Ashokan, president of All India Marwari Yuva Manch Vijay Sharma and secretary Shravan Jain were present.

