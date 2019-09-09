₹140 crore allocated for improvement of roads

Thoothukudi

Collector Sandeep Nanduri on Monday said that strengthening and widening of roads under the Department of Highways would be taken up on an outlay of ₹140 crore.

Addressing reporters, he said that 179 State Highway roads would be strengthened or widened under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Project. “The work is to be taken up in roads, including those in Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam and Srivaikuntam taluks following complaints from the people,” he said.

He said that the tender process would be completed over the next three months, and the work would begin around December.

Further, he said that a book fair would be conducted in Thoothukudi in early October, for which preparatory work is being done.

The Collector said that officials had been conducting meetings to discuss arrangements for the Kulasekarapattinam Dussehra festival and Tiruchendur Kandasashti festival, during which a huge turnout of devotees is expected.