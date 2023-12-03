HamberMenu
14 years and still awaiting compensation

December 03, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

Srikrishna L 2193

Fourteen years have gone by and still there is no information about the eight missing fishermen from Thoothoor in Kanniyakumari district who were engaged in deep sea fishing in 2009 cyclone in Maharashtra.

On November 4, 2009, the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre reported a low-level circulation  to the southwest of Colombo and by November 7 it had moved onshore towards India and became more marked as it entered the Arabian sea. On November 9, the depression had intensified into a tropical cyclone and on November 11, Cyclone Phyan reached its peak before making landfall in Maharashtra. 

Caught in the cyclone were eight fishermen from Thoothoor in Kanniyakumari district who were engaged in deep-sea fishing in the Arabian Sea: Mariya Rajan, Dasan, Romance, John Cletus, Anish, Stalin, Jimmy Kuttan and Sesadimai. Fourteen years have passed and there has been no information regarding them and neither has their boat been found.

For the eight families, all of them who lost their sole breadwinner, it has been a harrowing time, says P. Justin Antony, president of International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET), a NGO working for the fishermen in Kanniyakumari district.

Though according to the Indian Evidence Act 1872, Section 108, people who go missing for more than seven years are declared dead, it was only in 2022 that the government certified these fishermen as dead.

Now, in a letter to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, the families have sought a compensation of ₹20 lakh and a permanent government job for the kin of the deceased fishermen as has been provided for families who lost their kin in the 2017 Ockhi Cyclone.

Though the Tamil Nadu government, in 2009, had assured that all assistance would be provided to the fishermen who lost their breadwinners in the Phyan Cyclone, the families have been overlooked, says the petition.

Till date, families of four fishermen have been given ₹2 lakh each, which includes ₹1 lakh from Group Accident Insurance and ₹1 lakh from the Fishermen Welfare Board, whereas three families got only ₹1 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund. The family of Sesadimai got nothing as his name was missing from the list, says the petition.

The families have requested the Chief Minister to issue a special order so that they would get adequate compensation and rebuild their lives.

