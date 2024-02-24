14-year-old girl kills self

February 24, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MADURAI

A 14-year-old girl was found dead at her house in Koodal Pudur here on Friday evening.

According to the police, the girl who was studying in eight-grade was found dead in one of the rooms in their house, when her mother checked on her by breaking the door after the deceased was unresponsive to their calls for a long time in the evening.

Police said, as usual the girl went inside the room after school to do her school work. But, as she did not respond to her parents when they called, they panicked and broke open the door to find her lying on the ground dead.

Parents rushed her to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) but doctors declared her brought dead.

Koodal Pudur police have registered a case in this regard and the investigation is under way. Police said, they have not found the reason for the girl’s death.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)