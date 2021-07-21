14-year-old boy held for impregnating minor

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with impregnating a minor girl near Melur.

The boy and the girl, who were classmates in a nearby school, were relatives and lived in the same street.

“They seem to have been infatuated with each other and were unaware about the implications of a physical relationship. Since the parents were away at work and with school remaining closed, they got more time to spend together,” Superintendent of Police, V. Baskaran, said.

Not only the parents, but also the neighbours had not suspected anything as they were very young. The issue came to light when the girl was taken for a medical check-up after she complained of ill-health. Consequently, the police was alerted. The boy has been booked under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The SP said that educating teenage children, both boys and girls, about good touch and bad touch by their parents will prevent such crime.

“After POCSO Act came into force, the police have been very stringent and abusers are being brought to book. Yet, family surveillance of children and knowing the persons with whom the girl children spend more time is important to safeguard them,” Mr. Baskaran said.