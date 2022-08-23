14-year-old boy drowns in tank in Madurai

The body of a Class IX student who had gone to take bath in Uthangudi tank near here was found floating on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Pudur police, S. Faisal Moideen, 14, of Goripalayam, who had gone to take bath in the waterbody, drowned in it. On being alerted, Tallakulam Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the body around 2.30 p.m.

Inquiries revealed that Moideen could not swim. Pudur police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.