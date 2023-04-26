14-year imprisonment for HM for sexually harassing minor girl students

April 26, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The POCSO Court here has awarded 14 years of imprisonment to the headmaster of a school for sexually misbehaving with the minor girl students.

According to prosecution, A. Thomas Samuel, 57, of Chinna Kollampatti near Sattur in Virudhunagar district, who was the headmaster of a private school in Thoothukudi district, sexually harassed 9 minor girl students in 2022. Based on the complaint from the parents of the affected minor girls, Kovilpatti All Women Police arrested him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

POCSO Court judge Swaminathan awarded 14 years imprisonment to Thomas Samuel and slapped a fine of ₹ 20,000 on him on Wednesday.