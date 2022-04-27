14 vehicles detained for violation of laws

TIRUCHENDUR

Transport department officials detained 14 vehicles on Wednesday as they were operated in violation of the law and slapped fine to the tune of ₹ 1.51 lakh.

Following complaints of operation of private vehicles for transporting students to schools and colleges, overcrowding of autorickshaws, transporting passengers in cargo vehicles and forcible collection of exorbitant fare, Collector K. Senthil Raj instructed the transport officials to conduct surprise check in Tiruchendur.

The officials, led by Sampath Kumar, Regional Transport Officer, Tiruchendur, booked 4 Maruti Omni vans, which were used to transport passengers even though they were registered as private vehicles, 10 vehicles without fitness certificate and 3 autorickshaws and 2 lorries for overloading during the last three days.

“While 14 vehicles were detained, the other vehicles were allowed to go after paying the fine to the tune of Rs. 1.51 lakh. The surprise check will continue,” the officials said.