14 teachers honoured

Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju presented the Dr. Radhakrishnan award for 14 teachers from the district in recognition of their efforts, at Sethupathi Higher Secondary School here on Saturday.

Earlier, Revenue Minister R. B. Udhayakumar visited the school and wished the teachers.

Fourteen teachers from the district who received the Dr. Radhakrishnan award were - R.R. Aiyammal, a teacher from Government High School, Vannivelampatti; G. Chandrakumar, Headmaster, Government Higher Secondary School, Melakkottai; A. J. Charles Immanuel, a teacher from Government High School, Vandiyur; M. Kopperundevi, headmistress of Sriram Nallamani Yadava Girls Higher Secondary School, Tiruppalai; Naganathan, a teacher at Nadar Higher Secondary School, South Gate; M. Rajeswari, Headmistress, Government High School, K. Meenatchipatti; Gandhibhai Swamiyadiyal, Headmistress, Nadar Vidyasalai Middle School, South Gate; C. Suganthi, Headmistress, Corporation Middle School, Pykara; K. Roja, Headmistress, Panchayat Union Primary School, Polnayakanpatti; Amali Anita Regina, a teacher from Subburayalu Memorial Middle School, Alwarpuram; A.R. Valarmathi, Headmistress, PKN Primary School, Tirumangalam; Sulaika Banu, a teacher at Rajam Vidyalayam Middle School, Arasaradi; Vijaya Sundar, Principal of Mahatma Montessori Higher Secondary School, KK Nagar and M. Aruna Kumari, Principal of The TVS School, TVS Nagar.

Two teachers- K. Saravanan, headmaster of Thirugnanam Primary School and M. Muthuselvam, a teacher from MLWA Higher Secondary School- were awarded for being among the top 10 e-content contributors for Tamil Nadu Teachers Platform for the academic year 2019-2020.

Collector T.G. Vinay, Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan and elected representatives participated in the function.