14 schools get computers, water purifiers

November 16, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

JSW Trust has sponsored a computer and a water purifier each to 14 government schools in the district. MP Kanimozhi handed over the computers and the water purifiers to the schools and launched JSW Trust’s students’ scholarship programme, in the presence of Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, here on Wednesday. The MP also flagged off Inclusive Education Programme for the physically challenged children. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

