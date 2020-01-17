14 railway stations in Madurai division to get CCTV network

MADURAI

Fourteen more railway stations in Madurai Railway Division will soon get closed circuit television (CCTV) camera network under Nirbhaya Fund, said Divisional Security Commissioner V.J.P. Anbarasu.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, the DSC said already Madurai, Dindigul and Tirunelveli railway stations had been provided with the facility. “CCTV network is very effective in detecting crimes,” said Mr. Anbarasu, who recently assumed office as DSC here. Railway stations that handled more trains and passengers were being selected for the CCTV network in the initial phase, he said.

Stating that the RPF Madurai Division faced a shortage of 70 personnel as against the sanctioned strength of 400 officers and men, he expressed hope that the division would get more officers and men after the present batch of recruits to the post of Sub-Inspectors and men completed the training.

CCTV networks were force multipliers as they helped the security force keep a tab on various locations just by watching monitors, he said.

In order to make Madurai Railway Division free of corruption and crime, the new DSC said every RPF station and outpost would have a slogan: ‘I will strive to make Madurai Railway Division corruption-free and crime-free’.

Station in-charge officers would administer a pledge to this effect to all RPF personnel during roll call every day. The DSC would administer the pledge to the officers during the monthly crime review meetings.