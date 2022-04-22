14 injured in jallikattu

DINDIGUL: TAMIL NADU: 22/04/2022: A jallikattu event held at Soriparaipatti near Natham in Dindigul district, Tamil Nadu, on Friday, 22 April 2022. Photo: Handout_e_mail/ The Hindu. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

At least six bull tamers were injured at a jallikattu held at Soriparapatti in Sethur panchayat near Natham on Friday.

A total of 14 persons including six bull tamers, four bystanders and four owners suffered minor injuries in the jallikattu conducted on the occasion of the Muthumariamman, Balamurugan temple festival.

According to the organisers, more than 510 bulls and nearly 300 bull tamers from various parts of the state including Dindigul, Sivaganga, Palamedu, Pudukkottai, Tiruchi, Alanganallur and Madurai participated in the event.

The temple bull was first released and other bulls were released one by one through ‘vadivasal.’

The organisers said they had distributed gold and silver coins, dhotis and towels, bicycles, cots, almirahs, mixies and gas stoves to the winners.

The bull owners too received prizes for their bulls.

About 200 policemen were deployed on bandobast duty.