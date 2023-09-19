14 helpdesks created in Thoothukudi district for Mahalir Urimai Thogai for status

September 19, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

District Collector K. Senthil Raj has created helpdesks at 14 places across the district to help the women to track the progress of their applications for getting Mahalir Urimai Thogai or the reason behind its rejection.

As the applications of good number of women applicants have been rejected and a few other eligible women are yet to get this monthly assistance of ₹1,000 after the applications were accepted, Dr. Senthil Raj has created the helpdesks at the District Collectorate, Office of the Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Offices of Revenue Divisional Officer and all taluk offices across the district. The personnel manning these centres would explain to the women coming with grievances pertaining to their application for the Mahalir Urimai Thogai.

While most of the women are still clueless as to why their applications were rejected, some of them are yet to know about the fate of their pleas for the monthly assistance. A few more complained that they did not receive the SMS alert about the assistance being credited to their account.

Visiting the helpdesk at Thoothukudi Taluk Office on Tuesday, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan said those who were yet to receive the assistance could submit their appeals up to September 30. Even though most of the women had received the assistance, they did not receive the SMS alert as they had their account in cooperative banks or postal bank. Some of them could not withdraw this money as they were yet to link their Aadhaar number with the bank account.

“Hence, these minor issues are being addressed through the helpdesks. The aggrieved women can also approach the e-seva centres to sort out these problems,” Ms. Geetha said.

District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan and Thoothukudi Tahsildar Prabhakaran were present.