ADVERTISEMENT

14 escape as fire engulfs van in Tirunelveli

February 18, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of devotees, who were travelling in a van, escaped miraculously in the early hours of Saturday as the vehicle suddenly went up in flames.

Police said a group of 14 devotees from Vasudevanallur including two women were going to Kanniyakumari to take holy water from the sea for the temple festival. When they were crossing Tuckerammalpuram police check-post at 3.30 a.m., the driver, Ganesan, noticed smoke from the engine of the van and immediately alerted the passengers to get down from the vehicle.

Within a next few minutes, fire engulfed the entire van and the police in the check-post alerted the Palayamkottai Fire Station. Even though the fire tender arrived at the spot within five minutes, the entire vehicle was destroyed. A case was registered.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US