14 escape as fire engulfs van in Tirunelveli

February 18, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A group of devotees, who were travelling in a van, escaped miraculously in the early hours of Saturday as the vehicle suddenly went up in flames.

Police said a group of 14 devotees from Vasudevanallur including two women were going to Kanniyakumari to take holy water from the sea for the temple festival. When they were crossing Tuckerammalpuram police check-post at 3.30 a.m., the driver, Ganesan, noticed smoke from the engine of the van and immediately alerted the passengers to get down from the vehicle.

Within a next few minutes, fire engulfed the entire van and the police in the check-post alerted the Palayamkottai Fire Station. Even though the fire tender arrived at the spot within five minutes, the entire vehicle was destroyed. A case was registered.