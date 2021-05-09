14-day total lockdown begins

09 May 2021 21:28 IST

Essential services will not be hit, says Collector

MADURAI

All efforts have been made to implement total lockdown from 4 a.m. on Monday till May 24 with limited-time exemption to individual shops selling vegetables, groceries and meat and hotels.

Though no bus services will be available, a limited number of train services will continue to run during the 14-day lockdown period.

“The objective of lockdown is only to keep the people indoors to contain spread of COVID and not to harass them. We have ensured that the people do not suffer because lack of food items for which shops for selling vegetables and groceries are allowed up to 12 noon,” Collector T.Anbalagan said.

The Collector appealed to people to maintain social distancing and wear mask for their own safety while coming out to buy essential goods.

Meanwhile, a shopkeepers complained that blanket ban on wholesale markets will eventually hit the supply chain for vegetables.

An official suggested that wholesale markets for vegetables and fruits should be allowed to function between midnight and early mornings so that they are closed before people are allowed to come out.

“This way, vegetables will be continuously allowed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Madurai fruits merchants wanted the fruit market to function from 3 p.m. to midnight so that farmers can bring the perishable goods to the market and they could be sent to different districts.

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan said that match industries had been exempted from the lockdown as it is an essential commodity.

He added that efforts were being taken to provide food for the stranded people.

A police officer said that enforcement will be strict only to prevent crowding and unnecessary movement of people. No person wanting to go out for medical or other emergencies will be disturbed provided they have the required proof like medical prescription.

Similarly, people going to buy food from hotels allowed to sell takeaways at prescribed time of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., 12 noon to 3 p.m .and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m, will be allowed.

Special buses will be operated to facilitate State Government employees to attend offices. In Southern Railway, except for essential staff required for regular operation of trains, most of the employees will work from home.

Officials and employees of Government offices and industrial units exempted from lockdown are required to carry their identity cards.