14 bikes with modified silencers seized in Thoothukudi

May 10, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Even as more than 75% of the two-wheeler riders in the port town do not wear helmet while riding bikes at lightning speed even within the city, the police have taken the first step towards ensuring orderliness on the roads by cracking whip against the bikes with modified silencers that trigger panic among the innocent road users.

As the policemen, along with the officers from the Regional Transport Office, conducted surprise check at several places on Wednesday, they seized 14 bikes, which had been fitted with modified silencers for making loud noise.

Following complaints from the public about the bikes zooming past along the already cramped and badly damaged roads of Thoothukudi at lightning speed while making loud noise, District Collector K. Senthil Raj asked Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and Regional Transport Officer Vinayagam to take action against the bikes roaming around with modified silencers, which have been banned.

Subsequently, the officials conducted surprise checks at Muthaiahpuram Fuel Station intersection, Muthaiahpuram Traffic Island, Thermal Nagar intersection, Cruz Fernandez Statue Junction, Fourth Gate, FCI Godown intersection, Millerpuram Junction, Terespuram Junction and Kamaraj College Junction between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wednesday. As 14 two-wheelers had been fitted with banned modified silencers that create loud noise, all bikes were seized and taken to Thoothukudi South Police Station.

Besides removing the modified silencers, the police slapped a fine of ₹ 5,000 each on the bike owners, who were allowed to take their vehicles back after normal silencers were fitted.

“We’ve started the drive against the violation of fitting unapproved silencers in the vehicles, especially in the bikes, that create loud noise to terrorize other road users. We’ve told the owners not to use these banned silencers any more as it will lead to permanent seizure of their vehicles,” Dr. Balaji Saravanan warned.

Surprisingly, no action was taken against the bike riders roaming around without helmets as they were allowed to go without any action.