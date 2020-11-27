14 armed two-wheeler patrol teams launched

Police aim to curb rowdyism and gang-related offences

With a view to curbing rowdyism and gang-related gruesome offences, the police have launched 14 armed two-wheeler patrols in the city on Friday.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha flagged off the patrol teams that would carry pistols in areas prone to movement of armed gangs and clashes between them. The pillion rider will carry a pistol in specific areas identified by the city police. “We have given them short stretches of routes for effective patrolling,” Mr. Sinha said.

These patrolling teams would not concentrate on routine policing activities so that their focus is not taken away from the purpose specified. “That is why we have not given them walkie-talkies. The police control room can contact them any time through mobile phones and ask them to rush to any particular spot in their area,” the Commissioner said.

Stating that the pistol is only for self-defence while facing armed gangsters, Mr. Sinha said the teams had been adequately advised to use the arms sparingly, that is only when they deal with armed men.

With this, the total number of two-wheeler patrols in the city has increased to 67. Visible policing in trouble spots will help in better maintenance of law and order, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) R. Shiva Prasad was present.