139 detained under Goondas Act

In the past nine months, the district has witnessed detention of 139 persons under the Goondas Act.

According to Collector M. Karunakaran, the district administration was according the highest priority to maintaining peaceful law and order situation by taking action in an unbiased manner against those who challenged the rule of law. Since the district had witnessed unpleasant incidents in the past, revenue and police officials had been instructed to closely monitor the activities of antisocial elements who had close affiliation with caste and religious outfits.

“Based on intelligence inputs we receive, a comprehensive database on antisocial elements and their activities has been created, and any latest information about the criminals would be discussed in the weekly law and order review meetings, in which all top police officials participate, with the Collector in chair. Based on the outcome of the deliberations, the troublemakers are being closely monitored. When they dare to cross the ‘Lakshman Reka’, they are detained under the provisions of the Goondas Act. It will continue,” Dr. Karunakaran said.

Of the 139 persons detained under the Goondas Act so far this year, 116 have been detained for their alleged repeated involvement in criminal activities such as murder and attempt to murder. While nine of those detained were involved in illicit sand mining, 10 others tried to revive bootlegging.

“Tirunelveli will never be a place conducive for the mushrooming of antisocials as our tough and timely action against the criminals will continue. Our promise to every citizen is that the official machinery will be impartial. The people should inform the police of anything that can undermine their peaceful living, and the activities of the antisocials. We’ll never disclose the identity of the sources,” Dr. Karunakaran said.