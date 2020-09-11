13,850 discharged from Madurai hospitals so far

MADURAI

11 September 2020 21:21 IST

Tirunelveli records 136 fresh cases, the highest in southern districts

Fifty-one people tested positive for COVID-19 in Madurai on Friday. The tally of cases rose to 15,169. None of the cases were imported, according to the State Health bulletin.

With 93 persons discharged from the district's COVID-19 treatment facilities over the last day of the week, the total number of discharged rose to 13,850. The total number of active cases on Sunday was 948.

Two persons succumbed to the virus on Sunday, raising the death toll to 371.

Virudhunagar district registered 31 fresh positive cases that took the number of positive cases to 13,607. With 102 patients having got discharged from various hospitals, the total number of discharge till date stood at 12,933. This has left 472 active patients in the district.

The COVID-19 death toll in Virudhunagar district stood at 202 with the death of a man, aged 65 years, at Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital.

Tirunelveli recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 136 patients that took the district’s tally to 10,910 and 1,124 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals after 104 persons were discharged on Friday.

Kanniyakumari’s tally moved up to 10,738 as it added 123 new cases and hence the number of active cases rose to 785 after 117 patients were discharged.

After showing signs of recovery, Thoothukudi’s tally increased to 12,167 with the addition of 101 fresh COVID-19 cases. After 99 patients were discharged from the hospitals, the district had 710 active cases.

Tenkasi reported 50 new cases that took its tally to 6,142 and the number of active cases to 563 even as 151 cases were discharged from hospitals.

While Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts did not witness any death on Friday, Kanniyakumari lost a patient to the viral infection that took the district’s fatality to 206.

Theni has 85 new cases of covid-19 patients admitted in hospitals with which the tally moved to 13,605. There were 99 discharges from the hospitals.

Dindigul reported 47 new cases and the tally moved to 7,728. The hospitals had discharged 152 patients after recovery on a single day, according to the state medical bulletin.

Ramanathapuram had 10 new cases admitted to the hospitals taking the tally to 5,142. There were no discharges from hospitals.

Sivaganga had 25 new cases and the tally stood at 4,424. The hospitals had discharged 45 people after treatment.